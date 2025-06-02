Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $777,000 Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,021 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

