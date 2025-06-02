Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $795,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

CCK opened at $98.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.