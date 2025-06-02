Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $817,000 Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 266.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 741,134 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in WisdomTree by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in WisdomTree by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 558,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 538,385 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.