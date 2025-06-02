Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 159.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 889,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,185,000 after purchasing an additional 412,982 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 382,301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 708,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 364,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $11,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $989,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -102.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

