Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,572.86.

MELI opened at $2,562.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,233.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,040.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

