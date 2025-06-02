Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $918,000 Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 330.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Impinj were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Impinj by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 3,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 424,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,100,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,764 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,697,000.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $114.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

