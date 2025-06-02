Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

