Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.7%

HOMB stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

