Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $848,000 in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CorVel by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 935 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $106,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,519 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,406.50. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,264 in the last 90 days. 47.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $111.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

