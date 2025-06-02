Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $712,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
