Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $712,000 Investment in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

