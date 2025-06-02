Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $803,000 Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 334,704 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 97,836 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,647.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 632,592 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $389.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.