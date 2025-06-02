Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 32,833 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,746 shares of company stock worth $428,221 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.