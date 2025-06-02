Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,598 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Interface worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 142,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 39,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,059.88. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $19.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

