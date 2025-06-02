Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of International General Insurance worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

IGIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.24. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $27.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

