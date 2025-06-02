Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 858.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.