Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 124 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 75,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WTS opened at $242.42 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $248.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.25. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Monica Barry sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $188,467.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,314.40. This trade represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,730. This represents a 74.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

