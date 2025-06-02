Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 80,653 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,653 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Liberty Latin America worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of LILA opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $983.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

