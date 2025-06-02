Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 12,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $526,280.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,352.80. This trade represents a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

