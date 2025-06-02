Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,897 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.95 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

