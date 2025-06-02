Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 786.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD opened at $32.30 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ZD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer acquired 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,435 shares of company stock valued at $173,052 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

