Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 441,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,443 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE BYD opened at $75.07 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.