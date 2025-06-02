Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CART. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,415 shares of company stock worth $643,103 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Maplebear by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $13,585,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

