MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 354.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 459,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 401,807 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 391,298 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 372,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $684.38 million, a PE ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

