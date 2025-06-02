Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of MNO stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$153.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.

Meridian Mining UK Societas along with its subsidiaries engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. It focuses on exploring and developing the Espigao manganese project, the Ariquemes tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondonia. It also undertakes the Cabacal Project, Mato Grosso.

