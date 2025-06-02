Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO) Upgraded at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (TSE:MNO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance
Shares of MNO stock opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$153.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.79.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
