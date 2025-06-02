Michael Frederick Klein Sells 9,044 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $2,479,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,222,530.46. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $275.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.21 and a 52-week high of $277.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

