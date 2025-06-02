MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 674 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

