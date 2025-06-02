Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Iradimed were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iradimed alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Iradimed Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.91. Iradimed Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.