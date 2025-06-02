MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stake Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,724 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLKN. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

