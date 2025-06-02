MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $179,000 Stock Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YMAB opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

