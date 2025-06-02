MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $147,000 in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $49,571.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FVR shares. Bank of America cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

FrontView REIT Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE FVR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

