MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Invests $147,000 in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Randall Starr purchased 3,716 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $49,571.44. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FrontView REIT Trading Down 2.0%
NYSE FVR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.76.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FrontView REIT, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
