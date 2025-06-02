Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.17% of Mirion Technologies worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $8,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,488.78. This represents a 89.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIR. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MIR stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

