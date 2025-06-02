Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

