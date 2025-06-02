Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.99 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

