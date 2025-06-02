MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MSG Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of MSG Entertainment worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 472,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MSG Entertainment by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSG Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MSG Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 67,143 shares of MSG Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,078,747.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,224.40. This trade represents a 91.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSG Entertainment stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

