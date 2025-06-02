National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:CM Q3 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMFree Report) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.31.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$93.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$64.47 and a 12 month high of C$96.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total transaction of C$83,464.29. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

