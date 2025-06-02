NCM Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after buying an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after buying an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

