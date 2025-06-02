NCM Capital Management LLC Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 8.6% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after buying an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after buying an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

