Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

NSRGY opened at $106.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,294,000 after buying an additional 100,767 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 23,819.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 417,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 415,884 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.5% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 75,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

