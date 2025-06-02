Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2,001.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 393,884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,787,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 60,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,678,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 246,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.27.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.