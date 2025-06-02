Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $559.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.38 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

