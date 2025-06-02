NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,272,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $842,373,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $134.28 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $126.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

