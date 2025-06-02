Omada Health, Inc. Prices IPO at $18.00-$20.00 Per Share (OMDA)

Omada Health, Inc. (OMDA) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 6th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 7,900,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Omada Health, Inc. generated $169.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $47.1 million. The company has a market cap of $1.1 billion.

Omada Health provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) We are a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 29 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omadaâ€™s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Omada Health disclosed the terms for its IPO in an S-1/A filing dated May 29, 2025: The company is offering 7.9 million shares at a price range of $18.00 to $20.00 to raise $150.1 million, if priced at the $19.00 mid-point of its range.) “.

Omada Health was founded in 2011 and has 849 employees. The company is located at 500 Sansome Street, Suite 200 San Francisco, California 94111 and can be reached via phone at (888) 987-8337 or on the web at http://www.omadahealth.com/.

