Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 18,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

