Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSO. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PSO stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Pearson by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Pearson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

