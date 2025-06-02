Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $16.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

