Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $4,366,933.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,300 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.91, for a total transaction of $4,366,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,332,605.99. This trade represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.22, for a total transaction of $4,950,452.00.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,560 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.35, for a total transaction of $4,543,236.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Adam Elsesser sold 16,565 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.24, for a total transaction of $4,509,655.60.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Adam Elsesser sold 16,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.21, for a total transaction of $4,585,086.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Adam Elsesser sold 61,600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.59, for a total transaction of $17,469,144.00.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE PEN opened at $267.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 786.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $310.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.