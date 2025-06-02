Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Receives C$34.33 Average PT from Analysts

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

Get Pet Valu alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Pet Valu from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins raised shares of Pet Valu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PET

Pet Valu Trading Up 1.2%

Pet Valu Increases Dividend

Shares of PET stock opened at C$30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.21. Pet Valu has a 52 week low of C$22.53 and a 52 week high of C$30.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Pet Valu’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.