Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $181.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.