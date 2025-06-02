Promising Blue Chip Stocks To Research – May 31st

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a strong track record of financial stability, reliable earnings, and regular dividend payments. These firms typically lead their industries and have proven resilience through economic cycles. Investors often view blue chips as lower-risk holdings suited for long-term growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 808,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,129. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 18,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,758. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.59. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. 7,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,024. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.06. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

