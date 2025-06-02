Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Research – May 31st

Get alerts:

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the inventories of nutrient-rich products—whether chemical or organic—held by manufacturers, distributors, retailers and farmers to ensure timely availability for crop application. By monitoring and managing these stocks, stakeholders can balance storage costs, shelf life and seasonal demand to avoid shortages or surpluses and support optimal plant nutrition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $221.44. 4,179,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,227. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.50. 22,997,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $247.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,780. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.28. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36.

